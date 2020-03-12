Me ya faru ne a nan? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/KTDO3Qf3bM — Kwankwason Tuwita🔴 (@baba__________) March 12, 2020

The President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari may have escaped an attack from a disgruntled supporter in Kebbi State. According to the video posted on twitter, President Buhari averted the attacker by whiskers through the quick intervention of one of Buhari’s aides.

The attack occurred at the Argungu festival.

President Buhari’s political standing in the northern sphere of Nigeria has steadily decreased following the presidential elections of 2019, and may have reached rock bottom in the core north [north east and north west geo political regions]. The economic and security conditions in the northern part of the country has steadily deteriorated to unbearable levels.