LOS ANGELES, March 11 (Xinhua) — Oscar winner Tom Hanks announced on Wednesday that he and his wife Rita Wilson both have tested positive for the COVID-19.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the American actor wrote “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” he added.

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!” the actor wrote.

Hanks is the first Hollywood celebrity to publicly confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis. He is one of the most popular Hollywood stars and has been honored with two consecutive Oscars for 1993’s “Philadelphia” and 1994’s “Forrest Gump.”

Hanks has been in the Gold Coast, Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros, according to online news site Deadline Hollywood.