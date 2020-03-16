Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

Kano State Deputy Governor Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has encouraged Youth in the State to fully embraced the practice of Agriculture to be self-employed.

He revealed that Kano State and the Federal Government are currently doing very well to ensure that Agriculture is given the top priority as means of income generation.

Gawuna was speaking today Monday at the opening ceremony of Conversational Conference in honor of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Investments Barr. Isma’il Ahmed held at Afficent Event Centre, Kano.

He observed that despite the transformational programmes being introduced on Agriculture, Majority of Youth in the Country are not willing to fully embark on farming activities which remain the back bone of economic development.

” There are some Countries that have prospered and are doing very well without the aspect of Technology. They do that interns of Agriculture and are part of the super powers today. They can be able to buy the technology and take it to their country particularly on Agriculture ” he explained.

According to Gawuna as oil is now dwindling, the best option for this country is for her youth to accept and fully embrace Agriculture which can make Nigeria to sustain its self.

” In Kano, we have the best fertile land needed for cultivation and we have the highest and best extension workers compared to other States in Nigeria ” Gawuna pointed out.

On the Conversational Conference tittled ‘Education and Empowerment: Prospects and Challenges in the 21th Century ‘ Dr. Gawuna said the theme is in line with the Kano State Policy on free and compulsory basic and post basic education which had since being implemented in the State.

He said ” This topic is very important that is why the Government of Kano State recently decided to make basic and post basic educatiin free and compulsory and is now being implemented.

” but not without challenges, there are a lot of challenges because is something very big and needs a lot interms of planning, strategic and financing but all the same, a forum like this, is where the Government will get more idears and welcome suggestions on the way forward “.

To showcase how Kano State Government becomes much serious on the aspect of education, the Deputy Governor revealed that in this year’s Budget, education takes the highest with 25% going to the sector, adding that the State policy on free and compulsory education had started yielding positive impact.

The Federal Minister of Youths and Sports Mr. Sunday Dare declared that due to the demand of time there is now a need to pay more attention to the Youth particularly investing on Youth to make them self reliant.

Dare maintained that the Federal Ministry for Youths and Sports is prioritizing and focusing its plans on Youth through Youth Development Master Plan, stressing that ” our plan is to make sure that we join the 5 other Countries in Africa who now have the Youth Development Fund to support them on entrepreneurship programmes