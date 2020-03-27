From Ahmad SAKA , Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has explained that it has taken the blood samples of all the four first class emirs and other prominent peope who came in contact with the Governor recently.

The State Deputy Governor Senator Baba Tela disclosed this while answering questions from news men in Bauchi, he said we are expecting their result within the next 24 hours.

Tela who is the state chairman task force for the control of corona virus said , we recorded only one person positive that is His Excellency and presently 27 people in Bauchi State have been placed on compulsory self-isolation for a minimum of 14 days in order to determine their coronavirus (COVID-19) status.

He said those placed on the compulsory self-isolation are said to have had previous history of contact to a COVID-19 positive confirmed case .

The Deputy Governor urged the public to imbibe the culture of hygiene and hygienic living by always washing their hands with soap and clean water as well as apply hand sanitisers just as they are encouraged to report any symptoms of Lassa fever and COVID-19 to the nearest health facility.