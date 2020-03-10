Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

The dethronement of the Emir of Kano State, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi by the Ganduje administration have been reported by sources around the security apparatus as having the clear support of the Presidency, particularly, the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Our source points to the outspoken nature of the deposed Emir as the chief reason the Presidency wanted the Emir removed. “The man behind the curtain is Buhari” said the source who continued to add that the Presidency viewed the Emir’s actions during the general elections of 2019 as clearly anti-Buhari.

Shortly following the 2019 general elections, the rift between the Governor of Kano, Ganduje and the Lamido Sanusi caught the attention of the President via the intervention of the Kaduna State Governor, Nsiru El Rufai. Gov. Ganduje had threatened suspending the Lamido Sanusi from the stool of Emir should he fail to answer to allegations of financial misappropriation.

Through Buhari’s intervention, Sanusi dodged the bullet.

This time around, Buhari decided to allow the chips to fall where they may.

“The video below shows the deposition of Emir Sanusi received the FULL backing of the Presidency as he was flown to loko village in Nasarawa in a Presidential Jet, with SSS, Army, Police, an arrangement that was supposed to be done by the Kano State Government“.

Interestingly, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s reaction to his dethronement was simple and non vindictive. In his words, “The throne of an Emir is not permanent, every King and Leader should know this.If it was a permanent throne, I wouldn’t have been the emir of Kano.Before I came someone was Emir and before him someone else was there.Whenever God says your time on the throne is over, if you don’t leave with your legs, people will carry your body out of the Palace.It is God that gives power and it is God that takes power“.