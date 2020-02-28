Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

Following the confirmation of one case of the Coronavirus disease (Covid19) in Lagos by the Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, the Governor of Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma has ordered the activation of all health platforms to protect Imo citizens against the dreaded disease.

The Coronavirus disease outbreak has been ongoing in Wuham China and some other countries since it was identified in December, 2019. It manifests with respiratory symptoms of cough, shortness of breadth, sneezing, chest pain and pneumonia.

The virus has a natural reservoir in certain animals, especially bats, birds, reptiles, cats, etc. Persons who recently travelled to the endemic areas, and those who show the symptoms are high-risk suspects.

As a result of the Governor’s directives, Imolites are assured that the health system has enough capacity to promptly diagnose the disease. However, the citizens have been advised to note the following:

a) Avoid crowded locations

b) Observe cough etiquette

c) Regular washing of hands with sanitizers

d) Report any suspected case to the nearest health facility.

As part of measures to contain the disease, the Imo State Ministry of Health, through the Public Health Department and the Primary Healthcare Agency has instituted robust emergency response measures with the procurement and pre-repositioning of personal protective equipment, enhanced border surveillance, community awareness and mobilization, distribution of hand sanitizers together with clinicians/other health workers sensitization.

The measures which the Imo State Government has taken will complement the precautions already announced by the Health Minister which include: Staying informed on the latest developments on COVID-19 through official channels on television and radio stations, and to be wary of unfounded information on social media that are designed to cause fear and panic.

Government reiterates her commitment to proactively ensure that all Imolites are adequately protected in the face of the challenges posed by the coronavirus.