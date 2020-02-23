Gov. Bala Mohammed on Saturday directed traditional leaders to treat bush burning as a forbidden act in their various communities.

Mohammed gave the task on Saturday during the turbaning reception of the District Head of Toro, Alhaji Garba Adamu, in Toro Local Government Area of the state.

He said bush burning damage trees, land fertility and crops.

Represented by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Toro Local Government Council, Alhaji Shehu Buba, the governor stressed that the effect must be a public concern and not only for farmers alone.

He said the bushfires burnt the yields of farms produced and destroyed the vegetation cover, appealing to the traditional leaders to consider making bush burning forbidden to help curb the cancer.

“If bush fires continuously burn our yields on the farms and destroy the vegetation cover every year becomes a havoc.

“So I will make a passionate appeal to the district heads of Toro, Lame and Jemma’a to consider bush burning as forbidden in their various communities,” he said.

The governor also charged traditional rulers in the state to ensure peace and security, and guarantee the safety of lives and property of people in their respective domains.

He said traditional leaders are closer to the people and therefore should be aware of any occurrence in their domain.

“We know what your roles are in society, you are not politicians. You know those in your domains. Please ensure peace and security in your domains,” Mohammad charged.

Earlier, the new district head of Toro commended the government for involving traditional institutions in security procedures, noting that it is very vital to the communities.

“Because they are very relevant in ensuring peace, stability and wellbeing of every given society as well as play a vital role in nation building,” Adamu said.