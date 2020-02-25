Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

Bauchi state government today signed the third review Integrated Primary Healthcare Memorandum of Understanding with development partners.

At the signing of the MoU at Emergency Operations Center during the 2019 End of the Year Primary Healthcare MoU review meeting, the governor expressed delight with the steady progress in the integration process.

Governor Bala Mohammed noted that it is a key priority of his administration to ensure the provision of all essential medicines, equipments and personnel required for healthcare service delivery across the state.

He pledged his commitment to the realization of the agreement reached in Seattle in November as currently the state government is working towards the full implementation of the resolutions.

” I want to appreciate the strong integration of efforts by the Health team, the NPHCDA, State and Partners, in harmonizing strategies which are targeted at optimizing the primary Healthcare system in Bauchi state.

” I am particularly delighted by the continued commitment shown by our Traditional and Religious Institutions in supporting the implementation of the PHC programme as well as the efforts instituted to drive demand for essential healthcare services.”

On Human Resources for Health, the governor while acknowledging the gap in the health workforce, said his administration will soon after the staff verification lift the current embargo on employment with much attention to the sector.

He assured that accordingly, the administration will focus on equitable distribution of the available his workers across the health facilities in the state so as to ensure the provision of essential healthcare services to the citizens.

Governor Bala Mohammed solicited the support of Bill and Melinda Gates and Aliko Dangote foundations, UNICEF in extending the Primary Healthcare MoU financial contribution for the year 2021 and 2022.

” This is because we have just revised our Minimum Service package ( MSP) to ensure provision of HC services in every ward and would like to graduate in a smooth and sustainable way.

” We also appreciate our development partners, our traditional rulers, religious leaders and our hardworking health team for the tireless efforts you continually put into strengthening our health system and improving the health our citizenry.”

The Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire noted with satisfaction with achievements recorded so far in Primary Healthcare in the state and identified infrastructural development, human resources, transparency and accountability as some of the tools of achieving the desired objectives.

Others who spoke through the video chat are Mr Stephen M Haykin of USAID, Dr Peter Hawkins of UNICEF, Aliko Dangote of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Mr Faisal Shuaibu of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman among others.