Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

No

Don't Care View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Enugu Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arraigned one Ikechukwu Prospect Onyeka, before Justice Onuoha A.K. Ogwe, of the Abia State High Court, Umuahia, on a two count charge of impersonation and obtaining by false pretence.

Onyeka was alleged to have posed as a staff of EFCC, offering to help a complainant bring an end to his case, if he would pay him some money.

The petitioner disclosed that he became suspicious of the defendant knowing that the EFCC brings professionalism and integrity of the EFCC in carrying out its duties. When the petitioner contacted the EFCC, he was advised to play along with the defendant while a trap was set for him by the Commission. He was arrested when he went to his bank to cash the sum sent to his account as bait.

The offences according to the charges are contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law, CAP 80, Law of Abia State of Nigeria, 2005, and punishable under Section 484 of the same law and Section 8 (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act No.14 of 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act, respectively.

The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges while Justice Onuoha adjourned till April 2 and 9 for commencement of trial. He ordered the defendant to be remanded in Umuahia correctional facility.