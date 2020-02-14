A political pressure group under the auspice of Anambra Solidarity Forum (ASF) has called on former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to run for Anambra State governorship election come 2021.

Rising from its maiden meeting yesterday with 21 coordinators from all local government areas of the state in Awka, the convener and chairman, board of trustees of the group, Chief Tony Muobuike, said they decided to ask Soludo to consider running for the governorship because of his wealth of experiences in governance.

“He has the requisite knowledge, experience and the reach to make Anambra the Dubai of Nigeria. It is our belief that the Obiano government has done very well and we will be failing in our duty if we watch the effort go to waste as a result of wrong succession.

“We will work in conjunction with other positive-minded people in the state to ensure that Soludo, if he agrees to contest, emerge victorious,” Muobuike said.