Amotekun: Southwest govs, IGP reach truce

The South-west Governors Forum on Thursday reached an agreement with the Inspector General of Police on how Southwest Regional Security Operation code-named Operation Amotekun would operate.

The Forum spoke through its chairman and Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, at the Southwest security meeting on community policing convened at the instance of the IGP.

The meeting was held on Thursday at the Banquet Hall of the Lagos state government in Alausa.

