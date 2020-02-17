“Arise, O compatriots, Nigeria’s call obey. To serve our fatherland, with love and strength and faith. The labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain. To serve with heart and might, one nation bound in freedom, peace and unity.” The above anthem is full of courage, hope, tranquility mixed with optimism. The author of the anthem penned it with love, passion, homage and allegiance towards achieving a great nation.

But critically looking at this same anthem and the categories of people that sing the lyrics today, it is more or less like a mere official ceremony anthem. The vim and vigour had journey travelled to eternal slumber. Today’s compatriots obey Nigeria’s call to embezzle and enrich themselves. Serving Fatherland is now based on huge allowances under the stench of cool breeze. The love, strength and faith shared now is that of tribalism, favouritism and religion bigotry while the labour of our heroes past are being wasted like sanitary pads. The faithfulness, loyalty and honesty rotate among the political godfathers. We have found ourselves in an extreme corner where survival lies on polit-tricks. That’s the story for another day.

For more than a decade, woes had been fallen and still on rampage as a result of Boko Haram incendiary. Many out Nigerian sons and daughters living in the North East region are homeless, hapless and fatherless, many houses burnt, properties worth millions destroyed. Many house wives had turned to widows while parents that await the return of their soldier son are left behind the daydreaming scene. What other depression is more than fighting war that has no definite stoppage time. We are just praying for the labour of our heroes not to be in vain; how will it not be in vain when the killers are being granted freedom.

Recently, 1400 Boko Haram members had been released in three tranches since operation safe corridor began. Operation safe corridor is an initiative for the deradicalisation and rehabilitation of all ex Boko Haram members. The first set was released during Governor Shettima’s time while two sets have been released under Prof Zulum While Mr. Shekau speaking on Chibok girls, said, the only way to have those girls back is for their men in prison to be released. After the release of 1400 wicked men, no-one sees the break light of Chibok girls. What we saw was another bomb blast.

In Shekau’s Statement, he said, “Buhari came to Maiduguri pretending to be a good man but he is not. He shouldn’t try to return to Maiduguri again.

Quoting Mr. Shekau further, he said: “Buhari, fear your Creator. God said you don’t have up to a spider’s web. But you think you are a major general. l swear, you are nothing. Buhari, I am talking to you, you’ll know no peace. Don’t come back to Maiduguri. Just go and sit down and think over my comments. And if u think I am the one disrupting your affairs, honestly I am not. You have deceived the people by telling them you are a just leader; carry on!”

From the above statement, one would agree with me that it is out of point for President Buhari led administration to free captured Boko Haram members. The above lines from Shekau depict that he is mentally unstable and physically wicked. His words lack direction and the reason for killing Nigerians is hazy. Everything said up there only emanated from a disjointed and most wicked soul.

A video threatening President Buhari and Honourable Minister of communication has shown that things have finally fallen apart and the labour of these heroes that left their comfort zones to combat Boko Bombs seems to be in vain just because the way and manner Nigeria’ government is handling the matter is getting worrisome. If not, why would government grant freedom to the suspected killers?

From the reports, CAN Chairman of Michika LG. Adamawa State was missing, later Ropvil Deciya Dalep of Unimaid was beheaded by Boko Haram while Fatimah Babagana of Mass Communication Department, Unimaid along other 29 innocent Nigerians were burnt to ashes by same deadly sect. Campuses are no longer safe in the North East region. Just of recent after President’s Buhari’s visitation to Borno, about 30 innocent lives were sent to the world beyond. Tell me, is it now normal for the government to release these killers while Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu and others are still in their dungeon.

If the government claim the released members were not real Boko Haram members, would government know Boko Haram members than the soldiers that have been battling them for years? The soldiers are familiar with them and they know those they captured as Boko Haram members. Why would Federal Government grant them freedom as repentant members ? Why are these repentant members not revealing their sponsors? Who are those supplying them sophisticated weapons? If they are born again terrorists for real, they should tell the government about their antics and tactics in order to find a solution to their mode of operation. If they are not giving information about other colleagues, their freedom would bring more tragedy.

In as much as my hope is still alive that we would find a way out to the problems bedevilling the country, releasing these evil men freely is nothing but an attempt to waste the efforts of our past and present heroes on the battlefield.

*Busy Brain is an Opinion writer, Journalist, Researcher, Poet And Public Relations Practitioner*

Usmanissa247@gmail.com