…Calls for vigilance on governor’s family members, friends

Ahead of the February 14 handover date to the new government of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa state, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, has accused the outgoing Governor of Bayelsa state, Seriake Dickson, his family members and friends of plan to loot government property, vehicles and other items in the Government House.

The Bayelsa-born APC Chieftain also reported an alleged plan by the outgoing Governor Dickson to possibly flee the country before the handover ceremony.

Nabena made the startling disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday, calling on Bayelsans to ensure vigilance on all the public property, especially government vehicles, generators, electronic equipment, furniture, Air Conditioners and other items.

The APC spokesman also made reference to the recent statement issued by the media aide to the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, disclosing that some government property had already been stolen.

“As contained in a statement issued by the media aide to the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, it has already been disclosed how some yet-to-be identified individuals have looted property, including, a generator, electronic equipment, furniture, Air Conditioners and other sundry items in the Deputy Governor’s Guest House in Government House, Yenagoa.

“We have since learnt that the last minute looting of the state government property is being orchestrated by Governor Dickson and his Chief of Staff, Talford Ongolo in the guise of hand over activities.

“This is a glimpse into the greedy and shameless level of stealing Bayelsans had has to endure under the outgoing administration of Governor Dickson.

“In as much as the incoming government of APC will nit persecute anybody, the outgoing PDP government must account for every kobo misused while in office.”

Based on intelligence report, Nabena also alerted the international community of Governor Dickson’s plan flee the country in an attempt to evade investigation and possibly prosecution over his alleged well-reported corrupt activities as Governor.

“The international community, particularly the US and UK authorities is by this statement alerted of Governor Dickson plan to escape the country. Governor Dickson has many questions to answer particularly the fraudulent and inflated construction of the unused Bayelsa International Airport and other elephant projects that litter the state.” Nabena stated.

The statement, however, warned the outgoing government officials and civil servants accomplice not to fraudulently acquire government property, saying the law will take it cause on whoever indulge in such act no matter how highly placed the person is.