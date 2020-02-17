The Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has applauded the former Governor of Rivers State, Chief Peter Odil for the establishment of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences in the state.

The governor was speaking at the first Founder’s Day Ceremony of the PAMO University held at its premises.

While commending the former governor for his foresight to initiate the university, Governor Bala Mohammed said it will go along way towards providing the required manpower in the country’s health sector.

” I am highly delighted to be here, establishment of university like this is a welcome development and can assist in the provision of qualitative healthcare services to Nigerians. I commend Chief Peter Odil for his humanitarian services in addition to the establishment of the university.”

The Bauchi Governor on behalf of the other Governors that attended the occasion assured the former Rivers state governor of their support to ensure the university achieve the set objectives.

Governor Bala Mohammed informed the gathering that his recent official visit to the United States of America is to sought for the support of stakeholders in order to ensure effective healthcare delivery across his state.

Others who at the occasion are the former Head of State, Abdulsalam Abubakar, Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige while Governors of Sokoto, Oyo, and Adamawa states witnessed the event.

The vision of the PAMO University of Medical Sciences is to be one of the foremost Medical University in Nigeria, recognized locally and globally for quality and excellence in health services, medical education and research.