Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the mechanization for the 2023 gubernatorial campaign may have begun in Abia State behind closed doors. This is as opposition camp are alleged to have launched a calculated campaign against the former governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji and his family.

As learnt, the opposition camp under the leadership of the failed gubernatorial candidate of APGA, Alex Otti acting in tandem with the imprisoned one-time governor Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu have dispatched their coordinators into Abia State and Abuja to organize a walk protest against Senator Orji and his son, Chinedu Orji who heads the Abia State House of Assembly. The organized protest – which is slated to hold today – will hold simultaneously in Abia and Abuja. The protest will call for the removal of the son from the State Assembly.

247ureports.com gathered from a ranking Senator from the South East that the Alex Otti camp are particularly concerned over the prowess of Rt. Hon. Chinedu Orji in the Abia State political sphere. Alex Otti believes that Chinedu Orji will be a wedge against Alex Orji gubernatorial ambitions. He believes that with the removal of Chinedu Orji from the State Assembly seat that the coast will be clear for him to become the next Abia State Governor – or at least play a key role in selecting the next governor.

The opportunity created by the surprising incarceration of Senator Orji Uzor Orji over corruption charges emboldened the Alex Otti camp to petition the EFCC against the duo of Senator Orji and his son. The petition was given an accelerated attention at the EFCC and the parties involved were quickly declared a persons of interest by the EFCC.

The incarcerated governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu whose public feud with the Theodore Orji family remains unresolved – took this opportunity as his best opportunity to strike at his longtime political enemy. He is said to have made available financial resources to the organizers of the supposed protest.

The protests which were scheduled to commence at 8:30am today did not begin as at 12:30pm.

Stay tuned