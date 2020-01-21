Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that two Doctors and a pregnant woman have lost their lives due to strange ailment suspected to be Lassa Fever at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Kano.
A House Officer in the hospital, Ummu
Kulthum was said to have died on Friday, while a Anaesthetist Consultant, Habeeb
Musa died on Monday, and the third person, a pregnant woman, also gave up the
ghost, from the suspected complications.
A statement issued by the Kano state branch of the
Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) said samples have been taken to the Nigeria
Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) in Lagos for analysis and the result are
being expected within 48 hours.
The pregnant woman who is from Bauchi
state suspected to be the carrier who is now late had a caesarean section 20
days ago at the Teaching Hospital.
Speaking to Press Men on the Director of Public Health and
Disease Control, Kano State Ministry of Health, Dr. Imam Wada Bello said the a
female Housemanship Doctor who assisted in the caesarean section carried out on
the woman by the Consultant is now late.
Dr. Bello said the other suspected infected Health Workers are
responding to treatment, explaining that the state Isolation Centre at Yargawa
in Dawakinkudu Local Government Area has been prepared where the infected
persons will be quarantined.
He added that all other primary contacts will also be transferred
to the Isolation Centre if the need arises.
According to him, “so far we received a report of three
deaths from AKTH whom we are suspecting to be the case of Lassa Fever. So far,
two samples were sent to the Reference Laboratory. We are awaiting the results.
“Immediately after we heard of the case, we dispatched
our Rapid Response Team to investigate through the contact listing. We have
activated our Isolation Centre at Yargawa where we manage such cases.
“Government has given us approval to pre-position drugs
and protective personal equipments. The Commissioner has briefed the Governor
and convened Emergency Preparedness and Response Committee. Decisions are being
taken on the issue.”