R. Kelly is being accused of illegally marrying an underage Aaliyah to prevent her from being able to testify against him in court.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, prosecutors are revealing new details about Kelly’s marriage to the late singer. They recently added a charge of bribery to Kelly’s indictment over the Aaliyah marriage. They accuse him of bribing a state official to obtain a fake ID for 15-year-old Aaliyah. The alleged child sex predator plead not guilty to the charge.

At the time, a 27-year-old Kelly married 15-year-old Aaliyah, which would later be annulled by her parents. According to the marriage certificate obtained by The Blast, the wedding between Kelly and Aaliyah was officiated on August 31, 1994 by Elder Nathan J. Edmond during in Rosemont, Illinois.

Kelly is currently fighting prosecutors, demanding they reveal the identity of two “Jane Does” in the case. The prosecutors object to his request arguing he is a danger and points to his past.

One of the prosecutor’s arguments includes the Aaliyah situation, where she is named Jane Doe #1. They claim the reason for the wedding was Kelly feared he could be in trouble criminally for his relationship with the singer.

Prosecutors state, “As early as 1994, the defendant took steps to prevent law enforcement from discovering and investigating his crimes. As alleged in the EDNY indictment, in August 1994, the defendant and others bribed a government employee to create false identification for Jane Doe #1. Witnesses have advised the government that the defendant engaged in this bribery scheme to obtain a marriage license so he could quickly and secretly marry Jane Doe #1 to avoid criminal charges for engaging in a sexual relationship with Jane Doe #1, who was a minor at the time.”

Further, “Specifically, the defendant believed that his marriage to Jane Doe #1 would prevent her from being able to testify against him in the event he were prosecuted for his criminal sexual relationship with her.”They are demanding Kelly not be allowed to know the names of the other Jane Does.

On “Surviving R. Kelly”, Aaliyah’s boyfriend, Damon Dash, revealed the late singer wanted Kelly kept away from her after she left him.