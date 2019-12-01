The Anambra State Government says it has provided people in the southeastern state 11 luxury buses for free mass transport during the Yuletide season.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS), Dr Ify Madukasi, who disclosed this over the weekend, said the buses would ply designated routes within the state.

According to her, the free transportation services will take effect from December 1, 2019 to January 5, 2020 in all designated routes, particularly in densely populated zones.

“Governor Willie Obiano in his usual magnanimity is declaring free transportation services to Ndi Anambra this Christmas season. As you all know, that it is a season of joy, happiness and celebration,” she said.

Madukasi stated that Obiano considered it proper to lessen the burden associated with the spike in transportation services on commuters during festive seasons.

She identified some designated routes to include Awka to Onitsha by Old Road; Awka to Onitsha by Expressway to Upper Iweka; and Awka to Otuocha by Aguleri.

Other routes include Onitsha to Ogbaru by LGA Secretariat; Awka to Nnewi by Nkwo triangle; Awka to Oko; and Ekwulobia to Onitsha.

She lauded the government for its road infrastructure maintenance works as well as its ‘Operation Kpochapu’ security operation to guarantee the safety of lives and property in the festive season.