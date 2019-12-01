The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Smart Adeyemi, has won the Kogi West senatorial district election.

The Returning Officer of the election, Professor Olajide Lawal, announced this on Saturday at the collation centre in Kogi State.

According to him, Senator Adeyemi polled a total of 88,373 votes to beat Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 62,133 votes.

Ambassador Rufus Aiyenigba of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) came third in the poll with 659 votes and was trailed by John Olabode and Adeyemi Taiwo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Nigeria Elements Progressive Party (NEPP who) garnered 262 and 119 votes respectively.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the APC candidate as the winner of the keenly contested election two weeks after the people of the senatorial district went to the poll.

See the result below:

This came after the supplementary poll conducted by INEC following the November 16 rerun election which failed to produce a winner.

It was said to have been marred by violence and other alleged electoral malpractices.

Although the results of the poll favoured Senator Adeyemi who polled 80,118 votes as against Senator Melaye’s 59,548 votes, the returning officer had said that he was constrained by law to declare a winner.

He explained that the margin of 20,570 votes between the two candidates was lower than the number of cancelled votes in 53 polling units of the 20 registration.

Following the victory of the APC candidate in the rerun poll and upon receiving the certificate of return, Senator Adeyemi will replace Senator Melaye as the lawmaker representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly.

INEC’s decision to conduct a fresh election in the senatorial district was in line with the order of the Court of Appeal in Abuja, which dismissed an appeal filed by Senator Melaye challenging the nullification of his victory on February 23. during the general elections.

APC Jubilates

Reacting to the outcome of the poll, APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, congratulated Senator Adeyemi on behalf of the party.

In a statement, he described the victory as “well-deserve” and thanked the people of the senatorial district for their support for the party and its candidate.

Read the statement below:

I congratulate our newly elected Senator, Smart Adeyemi on his well-deserved victory in the Kogi West re-run election which held today.

This victory has again affirmed the general acceptance of our great party, by the great people of Kogi State who just a few weeks ago voted massively for our governorship candidate, Governor Yahaya Bello, who was re-elected for a second term.

I have always believed in the ability of the people of Kogi West to elect leaders who will make them proud in the Senate and not the defeated Senator Melaye who is among the 16 Senators who rebelled against our party.

As it stands today, the broom has swept away the entire 16 Senators, Dino being the last, who tried to destabilise our democracy for their personal interest, jettisoning the interest of the electorate.

On behalf of our great party the APC, I congratulate my brother and friend, Senator Smart Adeyemi once again and we look forward toward working with you in this resolve by our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari to take the nation to the NEXT LEVEL.

Adams Oshiomhole

National Chairman of the APC

–

–

Results from various polling units

Unguwan Pawa Polling Unit 005 Ward “D” lokoja.

Apc – 229

PDP – 100

Ward D Results Lokoja

Rimi polling unit

APC 224

PDP 177

Anguwan Kura polling unit

APC 349

PDP 86

Inuwa Dagana polling unit

APC 229

PDP 100

Inuwa Lange polling unit

APC 446

PDP 79

Madabo polling unit

APC 432

PDP 86

Yaragi polling unit

APC 143

PDP 67.

Obatedo ward 02 Oke Egbe-

APC 165

PDP 22

Egbeda Egga/Okedayo ward. Okedayo quarters ogidi open space .

APC 120

PDP 15.

Mopamuro LGA Ward 08

No of accredited 231

Apc 224

PDP 05

DPC 01

Rejected 01

Itedo Irunda unit 007, Ward 09

PDP 23

APC 322

Egbeda Egga/Okedayo ward. Okedayo quarters ogidi open space .

APC 120

PDP 15.

Odolu Ward… *Fehinti Oluwa Qtrs Unit 005.*

APC – 330 PDP – 04 Void – 2

Odolu Ward… *St Andrew School Unit 002.*

APC – 225 PDP – 47 ADC – 1 Void – 5

Odolu Ward… *Sanco Unit 003.*

APC – 171 PDP – 27 Void – 3

St Barnabas

APC 231

PDP 50

Void 12

Maternity

APC 109

PDP 73

GRA

PDP 26

APC 72

TOWN HALL

PDP 98

APC 48

DEMONSTRATION

PDP 66

APC 93

POST OFFICE

PDP 55

APC 78

OLD WELFARE

PDP. 56

APC 41

ABU

PDP 35

APC 56

Oke Adeye

PDP 77

APC 56

PALACE

PDP. 53

APC: 133

Total Result

PDP. 203

APC 284