In its continue routine inspection and supervision to all private health institutions, Traditional and other Herbal centers in the state.

The Private Health Institutions Management Agency, under the state ministry of Health in a joint operation with Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission has today shutdown an Illegal

Traditional health center, located along Maiduguri road at an outskirts area of kano city.

Briefing the newsmen shortly after the closure of the illegal traditional center, the Executive Secretary Private health institutions management agency, (PHIMA) Dr Usman Tijjani Aliyu said the center belong to Alhaji Yahaya Ali Ciroman Sarkin mayu, who claim to be a spiritual healer in virtually all the illment.

According to the Executive Secretary said during the raid they discovered many patients some on admission some are out patient with distinct illnesses ranging from medical, Surgical and Gynecology among other issues were found on admission in the illegal traditional health center.

Dr Usman further pointed out that after a thorough search and investigation by the staff of the agency and that of the public complaints and anti-corruption commission headed by Barr. Muhiyi magaji Rimin Gado, the patients were carefully referred to the appropriate area for better diagnoses and medication purpose.

Dr Usman further said the already handed over the suspect before the court for further scrutiny and legal action.

He then enjoined the general public as the matter of urgency and for their own safety to desist from patronizing such illegal hide out, so call traditional healers, instead they should go to the government health facility whenever they are sick for appropriate Care and attention, and also appealed to the public to continue to reports such kind of illegal or any suspected center or hospital that their action is consider abnormal or unnatural to the agency for prompt and quick respond, with a view to reduce further complications and save lives and properties of the innocent souls.

Adding that, the agency would not relents in its efforts to continue to fish out ant illegal hide out of such center in all nooks and cranny in the state with a view to sanitized the bad practices, and solicit the support of all and sundry in this crusade to achieved the set objectives.