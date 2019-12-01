Stakeholders of Egwu Achi community in Oji River local government area of Enugu state weekend extolled Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s rural development agenda. Reacting to the recent letter of recognition issued to the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Victor Meniru, by the state government, the president-general of the community, Engr. Emeka Mme, affirmed total support of the community to the traditional ruler. He also called on some people claiming that the traditional ruler does not enjoy support of his people to desist from such. According to him, the election that produced Igwe Victor Meniru was credible.

A youth leader in the community, Mr. Onyekachukwu Igbadu, added that the election was supervised by the deputy chairman of Oji River LGA, Engr. Chukwudi Ezenwa, and expressed surprise that some persons were bent on discrediting the election.

Igwe Meniru, in an interview, commended the state government for the letter of recognition issued to him, saying, “I appeal to aggrieved persons to allow peace to reign in our community for us to benefit from the people-oriented administration of Gov. Ugwuanyi. I also exonerate the likes of Hon C.C. Akalusi, who some claim were fuelling the crisis in our community. Hon Akalusi has been a family friend, even before my emergence as Igwe.”

Recall that Meniru’s coronation as Igwe in 2010 was quashed by the court after 12 years on the throne, which informed a fresh election that held on 31 May 2019 at Nkwo Egwu Achi where he emerged victorious. He was later presented to the governor for recognition on 1st of June 2019.