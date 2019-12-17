The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Kano zonal office on December 17, 2019 secured the conviction of one Abdullahi Sani before Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court Kano, on a one-count charge bordering on under declaration.

The charge reads: “That you, Abdullahi Sani, on or about the 31st December, 2018 at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano State within the judicial division of this honourable court (at the currency declaration desk), with passport No. 09PC66281 while traveling with the total sum of $207,000 USD to China and about to board Ethiopian Air with Flight No. ET940 failed to declare the sum of $121,000 USD to the Nigeria Customs Service, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 2(3) Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 (as amended) and punishable under section 2(5) of the same Law.”

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, had arrested the convict at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport during a routine check, and upon a search on him, it was uncovered that he had a total sum of $207,000, but declared only $86,000 leaving the sum of $121,000 undeclared.

He was subsequently handed over to the EFCC for further investigations.

Upon arraignment by the EFCC on February 6, 2019 he pleaded “not guilty” to the charge.

In a dramatic manner, however, he changed his plea to “guilty” when the matter came up on December 16, 2019.

At the resumed hearing today, prosecuting counsel, Nasiru Salele, while reviewing the facts of the case, called a witness, Hassan Yahaya.

Delivering judgement, Justice Allagoa pronounced Sani guilty as charged and convicted him accordingly.

The trial judge, further ordered him to forfeit 40 per cent of the undisclosed sum of money to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The remaining 60 per cent and the disclosed $86,000 were however, ordered to be returned to him.