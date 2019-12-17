The Minister of State of Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, has said that the nation’s power sector is gradually improving and power generation and supply is stabilising.

This is even as he assured that Nigerians will enjoy 24-hour power supply during yuletide.

Jedy-Agba gave the assurance on Tuesday in Benin, Edo state, during inspection of Azura-Edo Power Plant.

He said he will be on duty during the period to ensure that Nigerians enjoy regular power supply.

“Azura is working to make power available to Nigeria. I am here to see what the power plant is doing for Nigerians so that the management can improve on whatever the shortcomings they have. With what I see today, the company is doing well.

“The power sector is improving gradually and it is better than before. For me, power is stabilizing. I am sure will we do better.

“Government, Discos and all the stakeholders in the power sector are putting heads together to ensure that it improves better than what it is now.

“During this year’s Christmas, Nigerians will have light all through. I will be on duty on Christmas day, and you can see me going round all the power plants. Even on Christmas day I will be going out to power plants. I assure you there will be adequate power supply,” he said.

Jedy-Agba however commended the management of the power plant for its investment in the country noting that the investment is good for African and Nigerians.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Azura, Engr. Edu Okeke, said the country needs more power plants to enable it generate enough power for transmission and distribution.

He however attributed inadequate remittance of funds by Discos as one of the major challenges confronting the power generation at the company.

