First Lady, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) for its contribution to peace, security, socio-economic and political development of Nigeria.

She was speaking at the formal opening of the Council’s General Assembly/NEC Meeting, which held at the National Mosque on Friday, 29th November, 2019 with a theme, Islam and National Development.

Mrs. Buhari said the decisions of the Council needs to be converted into realistic template for practice by Muslims in the country. She called on the Muslim Ummah to embrace the decisions of the assembly, “especially those related to personal affairs and those that guide the relationship between them and members of other faiths as a tool for the promotion of peaceful coexistence in the country.”

She equally called on Political leaders to do more with a view to improving the lives of citizens through the provision of basic amenities as a catalyst for development.

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo in a goodwill message identified NSCIA as a worthy intermediary between government and Nigerian Muslims on the one hand and between Muslims and members of other faiths on the other, saying the council exhibits great leadership in galvanizing Muslims despite the differences amongst sects and urge all religious leaders not to remain silent in the face bigotry anywhere.

He also reiterated the call made by the First Lady earlier that Political leaders should show deep compassion over the people they lead and live up to the commitments to they swore to uphold.

Earlier, the President-General of NSCIA and Sultan of Sokoto, his eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, in his message said leaders must be accountable to the led and must demonstrate good example of humility and service. He advised leaders to do more on education, particularly to address the Almajiri System and girl-child education.

He commended the First Lady for the effort she is making to improve the lot of the common Nigerians through the various humanitarian activities of Future Assured Programme. He said her passion has led to opening up of discussion with the Council on the issue of divorce, which is becoming rampant and which has an impact on the welfare and well-being of children.

Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, delivered a paper titled “The nexus between Islam and National Development”, where he emphasized that Islam is all about development.

