An Ogudu Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 39-year-old security guard, Ojo Apejua, who allegedly defiled his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the case file should be sent to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Jan. 9, 2020, for mention.

The defendant, who resides on Salawe Street, Ikosi, Ketu, Lagos State, is facing a charge of rape.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Oct. 10 at 10:00p.m. at his residence.

Ihiehie said the defendant had been defiling the girl since September and had threatened to kill her if she would tell anybody.

“On that faithful day, he was caught red-handed in the act by the girl’s mother.

“He left the house since that day but was later arrested by the police,” Ihiehie said.

The offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.