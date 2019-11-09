Speaker of Ogun House of Assembly, traditional rulers and residents on Saturday commended Federal Government for siting the Railway Wagon Assembly Plant at Kajola area of the state.

They spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the inauguration of Wagon Assembly Plant at Kajola in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun.

NAN reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday inaugurated the Rail Wagon Assembly Plant at Kajola in Ogun as part of efforts to boost federal government’s ongoing railway modernisation programme with local production of rolling stock.

Speaking to NAN, Ogun Speaker, Mr Olakunle Oluomo, Speaker, commended federal government for the developmental stride, saying that it would open up the area and provide employment opportunities for residents.

Oluomo, who assured the contractor, China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) of support and cooperation, said that residents have been very accommodating.

He said: “This is fantastic, the place will be open up economically. The economy will move. Various categories of youths will be employed.

“The state will develop in terms of mass movement of people here, trading, sales, schools and others.”

Also speaking, Oba Samuel Oladipupo, the Olu of Ifo, said that the construction of the plant at Kajola was commendable as it would open up the area and facilitate more development.

Oladipupo said, “We are happy with this, that is why I am here with all my chiefs and Baales even without any official invitation. It will bring happiness and progress to our people and my domain.

“We love this and the Vice President who is here for the ground breaking ceremony. We want to show that spirit of love to the government and that is why we are here.

“We have been cooperating and we will continue to cooperate with the Federal Government on this project. No one will hear any breakdown of law and order.”

Mr Oluwagbemiga Olaosebikan, a landlord in the area, said: “We are very happy. This has brought us so much joy and honour; we are impressed that the Federal Government situates this here.

“We never expected this. When we bought land here, it was a thick forest but with this, so many developments will come.

“We are grateful to our father, President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.”

Olaosebikan, however, said the community had challenge of power, roads, schools and hospital, urging the government to also remember the residents in such areas.

Also Basiru Agbaje, another landlord and Chief Ahmed Oloyede, a resident said that the plant would open up the area for more development and the community would become known with the plant while many youths would be engaged.

A trader, Mrs Toyin Felix also commended the FG, saying that the plant when completed would boost socioeconomic activities of the area.

Felix, who also reiterated the challenges facing the community, said that school children walked kilometres to access education.

Mrs Sakirat Adeosun, a trader said: “What the government brought to us is good, we know when it is completed it will bring economic prosperity to us. We pray for life to enjoy it.”

Adeosun, who called for more developmental projects, said that both the hospital and health centre in the area had been abandoned and taken over by weeds and flood.

NAN reports that the event was graced by residents, traditional rulers and other government functionaries.