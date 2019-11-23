Hundreds of thousands of Kano residents jubilated on Friday as the Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna upheld the re-election of Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

247ureports.com reports that the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the last Kano gubernatorial election, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his party had appealed the judgment of Kano governorship election tribunal which confirmed Ganduje’s victory at the 2019 gubernatorial polls.

However, the Court of Appeal in Kaduna on Friday, dismissed the appeal, as a five-man panel led by Justice Tijjani Abubakar, who read the judgement, stated​ that the appeal of PDP and its candidate lacked merit.

Speaking to 247ureports.com, the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, described the Appeal Court judgment as a confirmation of the wishes and will of the people.

According to Garba, “we welcome the judgment of the Appeal Court sitting in Kaduna with happiness. Indeed, it is a confirmation that the gubernatorial election in Kano was conducted and the people’s Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje emerged victorious.

“I wish to advise the PDP and its candidate to accept defeat in good faith, and join hands with the progressives to take Kano state to the Next Level.

“As you can see, the people are very happy; and we wish to reinstate our commitment to build on the tremendous achievements so far recorded in Kano.”

