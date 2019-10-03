President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday arrived in Pretoria, South Africa for a state visit and 9th meeting of Bi-National Commission, which will for the first time witness participation of the two Heads of State after an elevation.

The President’s plane arrived in the South African Air force Base, Waterkloof, at 9.10pm, and he was received by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and  Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu.

The Bi-National Commission meeting was elevated to the level of Presidents’ participation, following the strategic position of the two economies in Africa and need for stronger relations, and President Buhari and his host, President Cyril Ramophosa, will c0-chair the meeting on Thursday.

Before the meeting, which will be held at the Union Building, both Presidents will have a tête-à-tête to discuss issues of mutual interests relating to the welfare of citizens, and expanding economic and cultural ties.

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, Malam Garba, said  the visit will enable more harmonious relations between the two largest economies in Africa, and open up more frontiers of opportunities for prosperity by encouraging more exchange and investments, especially for Nigerians.

Malam Shehu said 32 agreements and Memoranda Of Understanding (MoU) had been signed at the Bi-National Commission, which will be mutually beneficial to both nations, adding that the meeting will provide an opportunity to review progress.

“President Buhari is on a state visit to South Africa. While in South Africa, the two leaders will review a number of issues in our Bi-National Commission, including issues that affect citizens,’’ he said.

President Buhari will hold an interactive meeting with Nigerians in South Africa before returning to Abuja.

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Keystone Bank rewards customers in its ‘Growbiz Account Save and Win’ promo

Related Post

Leave Adeboye alone, direct your protest to govt., CAN tells musicians

Leave Adeboye alone, direct your protest to govt., CAN tells musicians
/ Jul 11
FG adopts strategies to create 20m jobs

FG adopts strategies to create 20m jobs
/ May 27
Niger President elected ECOWAS Chairman

Niger President elected ECOWAS Chairman
/ Jun 30
How Nigerian Elites Destroy Public Schools To Build Their Own – NAESN

How Nigerian Elites Destroy Public Schools To Build Their Own – NAESN
/ Sep 12

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)