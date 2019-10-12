Kano State Government has assured full maximization of its resources to ensure robust health system strengthening in the state for the benefit of teaming populations to have assess to quality and affordable health care in 2020.

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Usman Bala Mohammad mni, disclosed this today at a three days Annual Operational Plan (AOP) Development Workshop in Health sector for the year 2020 held in Kaduna State.

Usman says the present administration has accorded priority attention to the health sector in view of its sensitive and uniqueness nature which caused the government to embark on implementing various programmes and projects which has a direct bearing to lives and wellbeing of its people.

He than urged participants to brainstorm and come up with realistic and clearly define activities for 2020 annual operational plan for the state, so that its would aligned with national health sector broad of activities to be on the same direction .

He therefore, applauded Government for actualizing the conduct of this workshop within a short period of time and other development partners for complementing government concerted efforts in this direction which he expressed optimism at the end of the workshop.

In his Goodwill message the Chairman House Committee on health represent by his deputy member representing Taka I constituency’s Hon. Musa Ali Kachako expressed appreciation with the conduct of the workshop and restate the kano House of assembly readiness to pass in earnest any bill or motion for the speedy implementation of health Care activities in the state.

Earlier, the Director planning research and statistics of the ministry Liti Gwarzo said the objectives of the workshop was to review the performance of 2019 kano state annual operational plan and Developed the activities and coast for 2020 AOP in the state.

Similarly, Heads of agencies under Health and Directors, representatives of the ministry of planning and Budget, Finance and ministry for Local government as well as all the representatives of donor agencies working with the Health ministry and academy among others attended the workshop.