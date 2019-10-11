Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon.Emeka Ihedioha CON, has again demonstrated his commitment to rewarding Imolites who have excelled in various fields of human endeavour, no matter their level or class.

True to the above, Governor Ihedioha has announced his adoption of little David Wisdom Uchechukwu as a member of his family for his amazing and impressive recitation during the 2019 Independence Day celebration held at, Iho, headquarters of Ikeduru Local Government Area.

The governor who hosted Little David to a breakfast, in Owerri, Friday, also promised to fund his education and training for life.

David’s recitations had attracted thunderous ovation and applause from Imolites who witnessed his flawless performance at the ceremony. .

While calling on parents and teachers to always pay adequate attention to their children and pupils towards ensuring academic and moral excellence, the governor assured of the readiness of his administration to encourage excellence at all levels.

Little David was accompanied to the breakfast meeting with the Governor by his parents, Mr and Mrs David Osuagwu, Chairman, Ikeduru Local Government Interim Management Committee, Dr.A.C Opara, his school teacher, Ehiri Joy Godfrey and others.