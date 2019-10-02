Imo State will no longer be habitable for criminal elements as Imo State Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, has charged security agencies in the State to flush out criminals across the State.

The Governor gave the charge at an Expanded State Security Council meeting with Heads of various security agencies in the State such as Deputy Commissioners of Police, Unit Commanders, Area Commanders, DPOs and their equivalents across the security agencies in the State

He urged them to be proactive and put in place measures to contain the situation.

Governor Ihedioha harped on the importance for progress to be made in providing adequate security for citizens of the State. “There is no gain saying that we cannot make progress in government without security.”

“We as the elected, derive our mandate from the people who expect us to defend them. We want to plead with you to step up your responsibilities. We are not oblivious of the fact that you all take risks but you have to fish out the bad elements so that they can stop contaminating us”, he said.

“The potentials of greatness are huge in Imo State. Some people want to run down the State but we will never let them. On my part, I will remain honest with the people as we want to use our funds to govern our state and life better for the citizens who have groaned over the past years.

“The truth is that we need resources to tackle our problems and therefore we are working very hard, day and night for our State to look good again. We have a burden and we are determined to close the gap.

Governor Ihedioha made it clear that he has a duty to work for the people of the State who elected him into office.

“The people voted for us in expectation of a positive turnaround and as such I have a mandate to provide for them roads, water and power supply. We have significantly improved our revenue generation by over 300% within the short period

He said there is enormous burden on his administration to live up to expectations which needs the support of all and sundry to overcome.

We are paying for the misdeeds, carelessness and mindless character of the past administration and we can only solve these problems ourselves.

He charged the security agencies to place priority on protecting the innocent in the State, reminding them of their responsibility to make the State safe.

“We cannot succeed in combating crime without the security agencies. What should be of concern to you are the innocent men and women who could be victims of these criminals. Let us collectively flush out the criminals in Imo State. When you punish offenders, it will serve as deterrent to others” he stated.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security matters, Mr. Raymond Nkemdirim, who spoke after the meeting, said it provided an opportunity for the Governor and Heads of the security agencies to find lasting solutions to the increasing rate of crime in the state capital, especially at Douglas Road and other flashpoints.

A 16 point communiqué was issued at the end of the meeting which focused on proactive and effective measures to combat crime in the State.

See full text of the Communique below

Chibuike Onyeukwu

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

October 2, 2019

COMMUNIQUE ISSUED AT THE END OF THE EXPANDED STATE SECURITY COUNCIL MEETING BETWEEN IMO STATE GOVERNOR, RT. HON. EMEKA IHEDIOHA CON, HEADS OF SECURITY AGENCIES IN THE STATE, DEPUTY COMMISSIONERS OF POLICE, UNIT COMMANDERS, AREA COMMANDERS, DIVISIONAL POLICE OFFICERS AND THEIR EQUIVALENTS ACROSS THE SECURITY AGENCIES IN THE STATE, HELD ON 1ST OCTOBER 2019 AT THE SAM MBAKWE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL CHAMBERS, GOVERNMENT HOUSE, OWERRI.

IT WAS RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS:

1. That old methods of crime fighting

will be reviewed and replaced with

modern fighting techniques.

2. That drug abuse and cultism in the

State will be effectively combated.

3. That there is need for effective

multi-agency security training for

robust synergy in combating

crime in the State

4. That there is need for greater

involvement of the citizenry

in the development of

strategies for mitigating crime in

the State.

5. That members of the public

should be encouraged to assist

security agencies with timely

information in order to expose

criminals in the State.

6. That no member of the public

will be exposed to any danger

for volunteering information to

the security agencies.

7. That there should be a strong

legislation compelling hoteliers

to emplace measures to expose

criminals who lodge in their

facilities.

8. That most criminals in the State

are political thugs who are still

in possession of arms provided

for them by their political god-

fathers and these weapons

must be mopped up.

9. That amorphous legislations

relating to traditional rulers and

town unions in the State will be

reviewed with a view to

eliminating inherent

impediments to peace and

security in the Local

Government Areas.

10. That security commanders and

their operatives must be

domiciled in their areas of

operation to be able to

effectively combat crime.

11. That there should be greater

synergy among the security

agencies in the State.

12. That Operation Iron Gate

launched recently by the Imo

State Government is a welcome

initiative and its full

commencement will effectively

reduce crime and criminality in

the State.

13. That the various security

agencies pledged to rejig

their operational strategies

with a view to bringing an

immediate end to rising

criminality in the State

particularly Owerri Municipality.

14. That Imo State Government

will provide functional

vehicles to support the

operations of security agencies

in the State.

15. That Imo State Government will

ensure that security operatives

in the State are well

accommodated ; and

16. That Imo State Government will

take immediate steps to

reinvigorate the operations of

security agencies in the State by

providing all necessary equipment

and facilities within available

resources for the enhancement

of lasting peace in the State