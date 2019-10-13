The rumour that the former governor of Lagos state and national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Bola Tinubu, is planning to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, come 2023, is becoming real as his supporters opened campaign office in Osun state.

Though, Tinubu has not officially declared intention, neither does he make his intention known in any public function.

The Osun state office for the campaign has been opened in Osogbo, the state capital and his billboard has been mounted on the secretariat.

The billboard reads: Tinubu 2023. Tinubu is Non Negotiable, (TNN 2023).

The office was used as the campaign office of immediate past speaker of the state house of assembly, Hon. Najeem Salaam during the governorship race last year.

Posters of the former speaker have been removed since he stepped down for the incumbent governor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola.

The office is located almost directly opposite Oranmiyan house, the campaign office if immediate past governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, along Gbongan-Ibadan road, Osogbo.

The billboard was sponsored by one Hon Mutiu Kunle Okunola.