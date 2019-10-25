The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has called on stakeholders, especially parents, to ensure their children eat nutritious food to nurture their body system to good health.

 

Mrs. Buhari gave the advice on Thursday in Abuja, through her social media handle.

 

“Research has shown that one in every three children below the age of five in Nigeria suffered at least one form of malnutrition.

 

”Giving our children the right combination of food they need for proper mental and physical growth is a very important national duty that we all must perform.

 

”Let us help to reduce all forms of malnutrition. Let us show interest in the combination of food our children eat. Join me to fight malnutrition in children,” she said.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Mrs. Buhari has been championing the campaign against malnutrition in children through her Non-Governmental Organisations, the Aisha Buhari Foundation and the Future Assured Programme.

 

NAN also reports that the organisations have, over the years, visited some hospitals and communities in Nigeria to create awareness on the need for patients to eat nutritious food and take their medications regularly.

