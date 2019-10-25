Zamfara Sharia Monitoring Commission has arrested three persons in connection with sale and consumption of alcohol at Tudun Wada area in Gusau.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr Atiku Zawiyya made the disclosure while presenting the suspects to newsmen at the commission headquarters in Gusau on Thursday.

Zawiyya said the suspects were arrested based on intelligence report by some good Samaritans from the area who reported to the commission.

He said Lydia Samuel, John Samuel and their mother Madam Maria were apprehended in their house with 103 bottles of beer and two jerry cans containing local gin.

Zawiyya said investigation was on and the suspects would soon be charged to court.

He appealed to people of the state to assist the commission and other security agencies with useful information that would help to check all forms of criminal activities in the state.

Zawiyya said the laws that established the commission which was reviewed, gave it the power to arrest, investigate and prosecute any person found wanting.

He appealed to the state government to provide more technical and logistics support to the commission to enable it discharge its mandate effectively.