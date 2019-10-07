Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of African Development Bank (AfDB) was on Sunday honoured with the Emeka Anyaoku Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding performance.

In his speech at the occasion which held in Lagos on Sunday, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Adesina said that the recognition was never the expectation or endgame when one was passionate about his work.

“But when one’s modest contributions and efforts are found worthy of honour, it is both a surprise and a delight.

“Recognition is always a down payment to do even more. So, in this regard, all I can humbly say is so help me God!

“I eventually became the driver of all I would do, become and be most proud of in life,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Adesina previously served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Until his appointment as Minister in 2010, he was Vice President of Policy and Partnership for the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa.

