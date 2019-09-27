The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, was commended for its dogged efforts in in the fight against corruption. The commendation was made by the State Coordinator, National Human Rights Commission, Akwa Ibom state, Tony Iji, during a visit to the Uyo Zonal Office of the EFCC.

Iji, who led a delegation of NHRC, said the purpose of the visit was to advocate for partnership and to commend the anti-graft agency for ridding the state of corruption, economic and financial crimes.

“We came here to advocate for partnership which exists at National level and to commend your office for the good job you are doing in the state by ridding the state of persons involved in economic and financial crimes”, Iji said.

Describing the acting Chariman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, as “an astute and top-notch fighter of corruption”, Iji said the NHRC was proud to associate with the Commission, pledging support for the EFCC especially in the area of training of personnel.

He said, “Ibrahim Magu is known as an astute and top-notch fighter of economic and financial crimes with zero tolerance of corrupt practices. We are very proud to associate with him and the Commission. The EFCC is doing a good job and we thought it wise to come and commend you people and also to extend a hand of fellowship and also to let you know that we are ready to support and partner with you in training your personnel.”

Receiving the delegation, the Uyo Zonal Head of the EFCC, Garba Dugum, urged them to keep supporting the Commission in the fight against corruption, stressing that the sanctity of the country should be protected by everyone as a stakeholder.

“This country is for everybody and we all have a duty to protect the sanctity of this country. Nigeria is ours, we dont have any other country. All our differences should be put aside so that we can fight this monster called corruption and make the country a better place”, Dugum said.

According to Dugum, if there was judicious management of the country’s resources, the nation would be better and people will not leave the country in search of greener pastures.

He further urged the delegation to also spread the anti-corruption message during their sensitization programmes.