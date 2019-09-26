As he rejoices with the Saudi Government on 89th National Day

Kano State Governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje applauds the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its immense contributions to the people of the State towards the development of their educational career and beyond.

The Governor stated this yesterday night at the celebration of the 89th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia organised by the Saudi Embassy in Kano, held at Afficent, Sultan road.

He acknowledged with full appreciation how several citizens of Kano are currently in Saudi Arabia studying various courses in the Kingdom’s Universities and some of them enjoy Scholarships under the Saudi Government.

” For nearly half a century, several Islamic Scholars from the State obtained different level of advanced religious knowledge which greatly gave them upper hand in imparting authentic islamic knowledge and help in ensuring peaceful coexistence among Muslims in the State.

” Of recent, the donations of funds and Scholarships slots by the Saudi Ambassador during pronouncement of our free and compulsory education policy is a phenomenal and will remain in the mind of the good people of Kano State ” he revealed.

Ganduje represented at the occasion by his Deputy Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna noted that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had occupied a unique place not only in the history of humanity but in the heart of over billion inhabitants of this world.

” As political entity, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia occupies an elegant place in the committee of Nations for it’s unique strides and the strategic roles it plays in the modern global political – economy ” said the Governor.

Abdullahi Ganduje said being a predominantly muslims State, Kano State would continue to hold a veritable perception towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as a strategic nexus that link the people of the State to the rest of the world.

In our own part, the Governor continued, the State would remain committed in supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to promote the long relationship that exist between the two parties for the benefit of its cetizenry..

Earlier, the Console General of Saudi Arabia in Kano Sultan Abdulrahman Al- Dhakel said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its Sister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria share strong relationship and tides which is being based on islamic faith that teaches peace and brotherhood.

Sultan Abdulrahman added that ” The relationship between the two Countries has passed through different stages and were consolidated after the exchange of diplomatic presentation in 196, which made it easier for the Government and people of the two conutries to transact and exchange interest in various diplomatic activities “.

He explained that despite being loving and advocating for peace, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is facing malicious campaign aimed at improving its security and that of the entireworld.

Abdulrahman said ” The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had presented numerous initiatives and treaties among various parties in the Arab and Muslims world a move that contributed to the stability and progress of these countries “.

23d of September has been set aside by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to celebrate its National day and use the golden day to strenthen its relationship with Sisters nations across the globe.