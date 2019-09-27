Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, a.k.a, Davido has announced dropping a new song with American rhythm-and-blues (R&B) singer and actor Christopher Brown, a.k.a, Chris Brown next week.

The music star announced the release of his second song with Chris Brown on Sept. 26 to be produced by kiddominant.

The music star made this announcement via his twitter handle @iam_Davido

“New @ChrisBrown x OBO next week!!!! KIDDO KIDDO @KIDDOMINANT!!” he tweeted

The song would however be the second major song collaboration between Davido and Chris Brown.

NAN reports that since the ‘Blow My Mind’ song collaboration, which has over 21 million views on YouTube, produced by Shizzi and co-written by Wurld, both singers have been a team.

NAN reports that Davido has been on the IndiGOAT tour with Chris Brown.

Few days ago, Davido was in Washington, District of Columbia, US with Chris Brown on additional IndiGOAT Tour.