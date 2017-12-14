Yul Edochie Decamps To APGA

–

The All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] party may have found a new momentum following the landslide victory of the gubernatorial election of November 18, 2017 in Anambra where Governor Willie Obiano won the entire 21 local government areas in the State.

But today’s celebratory gathering at the Ekwueme Square in Awka to mark the kick off of the Victor Umeh Senatorial campaign for the Senate race of the Anambra central district scheduled for January 13, 2018 – may have garnered more momentum with the defection of the nollywood star, Yul Edochie to APGA.

Yul Edochie is the son of the popular nollywood legend, Pete Edochie. Yul had contested for the gubernatorial seat against Obiano under another political party but lost.

Today, at the gathered in Awka, he announced his decampment into the APGA.