We Can Create The Imo Of Our Dream, Ohakim Urges Imo People

By Austin Echefu

Former Governor Ikedi Ohakim has sent out his Christmas message to the people of Imo State, saying that they are capable of creating the Imo State of their dream.

In a pres release he signed on Sunday, the former Governor wished the people of the State merry Christmas and called on Christians to emulate the virtues of love, sacrifice, freedom and good conscience as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

He noted that “The birth of our Lord Jesus Christ over two thousand years ago marked the beginning of God’s redemptive work for mankind, for The Christ was to offer himself as sacrifice so that mankind would be free from all forms of enslavement.

“It is these values of sacrifice, love, freedom and good conscience that Christians all over the world should imbibe as they celebrate Christmas.”

Chief Ohakim also called on the people of the state to eschew bitterness and hatred, saying: “As the good people of Imo State join their brothers and sisters in the Christendom to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, I call on them to eschew bitterness and hatred but to emulate the virtues of love, peace, compassion, forgiveness sacrifice, and to also make necessary sacrifice for their freedom and better future for themselves and their children yet unborn.

“In addition, Imo people should use the occasion of this Christmas celebration to turn to God in earnest supplication in this time of difficulty because only to him shall we make our supplication.”

Assuring Imo people that God would grant their requests and save them from what he described as “the most vicious army”, the former Governor said: “God sees the real content of our hearts and he is willing and abundantly able to rescue us from the most vicious army.

“As we celebrate with our families and loved ones, may we find the strength to lend a helping hand to those in need and put smiles on their faces.

“While we celebrate, let us all bear in mind that we can create the Imo State of our collective dreams where the government finds no pleasure in the pains of the citizens but rather sees the happiness of the people as a primary function of the government”.