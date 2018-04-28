DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Visual Impaired Man Declares Interest For Rep Seat In Kogi

By Shaibu Stephen Ojate

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A visual impaired man, Danjuma Atta has declared interest for Adavi/OKEHI Representative seat under the platform of All Progressive Congress.

Danjuma Atta an Abuja base business tycoon hails from Adavi local government lost his two eyes at the age of 12 during his secondary school days at Abdulazeez memorial College in Okene. Danjuma later proceeded to the School of Handicap in Minna after this mishap.

Speaking with our Reporter in Abuja today, Danjuma said the reason why he is gunning for the house of representative seat is to bring the desired changes which the non-visiual impaired person could not give his constituents while in office. He added that our society had longed produced able people but could not delivered because they lack foresight. The foresight he explained are poccessed by people with great mind and vision. He hinted that he falls into the category of people with great foresight and great mind in view of his antecedents and experiences. He further noted that he has the leadership quality to bring positive changes to bear if supported and elected.

Rolling out his vision, Danjuma Atta promised to offer responsive representation to the people of Okehi/Adavi constituency. He said, having achieved enviable height in his chosen career and business despite being physical challenged, amassing wealth for himself would not be his priority but shall channel his energy to better the lots of able Youths and Women.

He also plans to initiate N100million trust fund within 100days if elected. The source of the fund he said shall come from his monthly salaries and allowances. Explaining how the trust fund shall utilized, he stated that it will be used to offer scholarship to indigents Students and Youth empowerment, issuing non-interest loans to Traders, Artisans and Farmers. Part of the trust fund shall be used to offer medical equipment and Drugs to healthcare centres in the constituency.

Speaking on the eligibility of the physical challenge person to aspire for political positions, Danjuma said no sections of the constitution restrict person like him not to stand for any elective position in Nigeria. Giving an insight into this, he said, If an elected able person lost his leg or eyes while in office, will it be proper to say such person should not seek re-election if he so desired? No, he would if he like. If that is the case, it makes no difference for me as a visual impaired person not to aspire for political positions. I have met the minimum age and educational requirements and as such I am good to go.

“Even though no visual impaired person has stood for any elective position and won in Nigeria, I want to break the jinx. I want to be the first visual impaired person to be elected into political position in Nigeria. I want the world to focus my society through me. I want to truly make a difference as I am credible.

Danjuma therefore cited physical challenged persons who had made difference in their lifetime when they were elected into offices. One of those people is David Peterson who has no eyes and never seen in his lifetime. Despite his disability, he was elected Senator in the United State of America. He later got elected as Governor and ended up becoming Democratic Party’s Chairman. I want to replicate same in Nigeria as I am capable to lead the people of Okehi/Adavi constituency. What my people need are people with great mind and not sight, Danjuma Atta hinted.

Danjuma Atta started business at the age of 13 and has been prospering till date. On his social responsibility to the people over the years, he has an NGO called Danjuma Eye foundation with office in Garki Abuja. The foundation has an eye clinic in Adavi local government that offers free eye services to people in Kogi State and its environs. According to Observer, the clinic Worths N25millions.