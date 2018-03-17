DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Road To Kiev: Fixture By Fixture Analysis Of The Champions League Quarter Finals

With the Champions league quarter final draw done and dusted, football lovers are in for another set of mouthwatering fixtures. Barcelona will hope to skip past Roma as they continue their quest for a first final since 2015, Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen their grip as an European power house as they do battle with Juventus, Man City will be aiming for Champions league glory by getting past English neighbors Liverpool and Sevilla will be looking to slay the mighty Bayern Munchen to continue their surprising quest for the title.

With the 1st legs of the two-legged show down to take place on the 3rd and 4th of April, we look at the history of each tie, the present form of each team and who looks likely to advance.

Real Madrid vs Juventus:

Juventus will be hoping to get their pound of flesh after going through the agony of defeat in last year’s final against Madrid while Madrid on the other hand will be hoping to show that their victory last year was no fluke.

The two teams have met 19 times in UEFA competitions with 9 wins for Madrid, 8 wins for Juventus and 2 draws. They have both scored 22 goals during the course of these meetings and the meeting in April looks poised for another harvest of goals. Madrid will be hoping the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo continues his imperious champions’ league goal scoring form while Juventus will be banking on the trickery of Paulo Dybala and the goal scoring prowess of Gonzalo Higuan. Gianlugi Buffon will be hoping to finally complete his extremely enviable trophy and medals cabinet with the Champions League winners’ medal that has eluded him after so many tries but will his team scale through the Jericho-like wall of Real Madrid?

To be continued!!!