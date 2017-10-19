Shell Plots Another Round of Killing in Ogoniland

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) wishes to alert the International Community and the Nigerian people of renewed plots by Shell/NPDC to unleash violence on the Ogoni people. The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has this morning destroyed farmlands and forcefully commenced the laying of pipelines in Ogoni without the consent of the people.

Communications and inspections carried out in Biara and Bera in Gokana local government area as well as Korokoro and Botem in Tai local government area reveal military-backed pipeline laying activities without the people’s consent.

MOSOP warns that this assault by Shell is not acceptable to the Ogoni people and will be strongly resisted. We equally worry that as in the past, the current pipeline laying would only result in the killing of protesting Ogonis by soldiers attached to Shell as the people are bound to resist this invasion.