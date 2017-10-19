Shell Plots Another Round of Killing in Ogoniland
Shell Plots Another Round of Killing in Ogoniland
The Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) has this morning destroyed farmlands and forcefully commenced the laying of pipelines in Ogoni without the consent of the people.
MOSOP warns that this assault by Shell is not acceptable to the Ogoni people and will be strongly resisted. We equally worry that as in the past, the current pipeline laying would only result in the killing of protesting Ogonis by soldiers attached to Shell as the people are bound to resist this invasion.
MOSOP wants to clearly state that the resumption of oil related activities in any form within Ogoniland is not acceptable to our people at this time and urge the Nigerian authorities to immediately withdraw its soldiers from Ogoniland and caution its partners including Shell/NPDC to stop further harassment of the Ogoni people through these attempts to forcefully do business without regard to our free and informed consent.
Publicity Secretary
Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People(MOSOP)