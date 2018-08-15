DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso Lauds Gov Emmanuel’s Strides

…Consults For 2019 Presidential Elections

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso says the people of Akwa Ibom are lucky to have a Governor whose recorded strides resonate everywhere in Nigeria.

Senator Kwankwaso stated this in Government House, Uyo during a courtesy visit on Governor Udom Emmanuel.

He said he was happy to see the level of transformation in the state in the last three years, urging the people to maintain their support to the Governor for his re-election to enable him transform the state to an enviable height.

“With what I have seen on ground since I came, I can say that Akwa Ibom is blessed with a good leader, who will do even more when re-elected,” said Kwankwaso.

He said he was happy with the support by the people of the state, and particularly thanked the Governor for the opportunity he was earlier given to address the women who came on a solidarity visit to the Mr Emmanuel at Government House.

The leader of the Kwankwasiya Movement said his movement which started in Kano some years ago has expanded to several parts of Nigeria, especially in the grassroots, motorparks, markets among other places mostly in the northern part of Nigeria.

He said his supporters numbering over 500,000 were inaugurated recently in Edo state while more than 200,000 were recorded in Rivers state.

“We are sure of about same numbers in Akwa Ibom, but we are yet to finalise the formalities of the accurate data of followers here because of a challenge we are facing, but we are still talking with our coordinator in the state to come over with us to the PDP, from our former party, the APC.”

Kwankwaso explained that he is in talks with many of his followers across the country, including his former colleagues in the House of Representatives in 1992, to join him in the PDP, as the only viable platform that can be used to create meaningful impact in Nigeria.

“We came back to the PDP because we believe that there is need to change the change in this country, and we are expecting our people to show commitment in ensuring victory for our party in the 2019 elections.”

The former governor who explained that he was on a consultation visit to the state, maintained that he would soon invite the Governor for his formal declaration to vie for the presidential position in the country.

Governor Udom Emmanuel who thanked the senator on the visit, said the decision on the next President of the country rest solely with God.

He expressed the hope that should he emerged as the next president, Kwankwaso will never forget Akwa Ibom people who have given him such a warm reception.

“We also want to thank you for leading such a number back to your own family. He is one of the founders of this party. The PDP is the party where he made all the difference when he was the Governor of Kano state.”

Mr. Emmanuel opined that the return of Senator Kwankwaso would contribute immensely to the uplift of the party so that by 2019, “the PDP will return to the center that we left temporarily so that Nigerians will also taste and verify the difference. If you don’t compare two things, you wont know which is better.”

The Governor reassured that the country is yearning for the PDP, said that no single project in Nigeria has been initiated and completed by the APC –led government.

“I keep asking people,mention one project in Nigeria that wasn’t initiated by the PDP, not even one. I don’t mean going to commission a logo, I mean real project on ground.”

He dismissed the speculation about the party in Akwa Ibom as a mere storm in a teacup, saying that Akwa Ibom people are steadfast in their support for the PDP.