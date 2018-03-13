DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Senate President Reads Executive Communication From President On Electoral Act Amendment

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, today read an Executive Communication from President Muhammadu Buhari, withholding assent on the Electoral Act of 2018, passed by the National Assembly.

In his letter, President Buhari stated:

Some of my reasons include the following:

“A. The amendment to the sequence of elections in Section 25 of the principal act, may infringe upon the constitutionally guaranteed discretion of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to organize, undertake and supervise elections provided in Section 15(A) of the third statue to the Constitution;

“B. The amend to Section 138 of the principal act to delete two crucial grounds upon which an election may be challenged by candidates, unduly limits the rights of candidates in elections to a free and fair electoral review process; and

“C. The amendment to Section 152 Subsection 325 of the Principal Act may raise Constitutional issues over the competence of the National Assembly to legislate over local government elections.”