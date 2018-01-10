Sen. Andy Uba Condemns Killings, Summons Dambazau

The Chairman of the Senate committee on Interior, Senator Andy Uba, has condemned the recent killings in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna states.

He described the acts as sheer heartlessness and barbaric while also urging the relevant security agencies to bring the criminals behind the attacks to book.

He stated that the perpetrators were out to destabilise the relative peace currently enjoyed across the country.

In view of the dastardly acts in Kaduna, Rivers and Benue, the Senate Committee on Interior, has summoned the Minister of Interior, Gen Abdulrahaman Dambazau, rtd, to appear before the committee to brief them on the outcome of his visit to Benue state and plans to mitigate further occurrence of these cowardly wanton crimes.

Sen. Uba commiserated with the families that lost their loved ones in the attacks, and he prayed for God to give them the heart to bear the irreparable loss.