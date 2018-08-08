Published On: Wed, Aug 8th, 2018

[Video] Saraki Receives Heroes Welcome at National Assembly After Failed Legislative Coup

Saraki Receives Heroes Welcome at National Assembly After Failed Legislative Coup

Videos of the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki’s arrival at the National Assembly after the failed legislative coup at the National Assembly. In one of the videos, he is seen with Hon. Boma Goodhead, the Honourable Member from Rivers State who defied the masked gunmen from DSS at the gates of the National Assembly.

