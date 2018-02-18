DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Saraki Invites 7-Year Old Emmaneulla to the Senate; Says Her Story is an Inspiration

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Sunday, stated that Popular Nigerian comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, popularly known as Emmanuella, who is set to feature in a Disney Hollywood film, is an inspiration to young Nigerians.

Saraki, in posts on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts, also invited Emmaneulla to the Senate to discuss developing young talents in Nigeria’s creative industry.

The Senate President said:

“Congratulations Emmanuella! Make sure you make them laugh over there.

“Your story is an inspiration. Come by the Nigerian Senate sometime, let’s discuss how we can develop the potential of our young talents in the creative industry.”

Signed:

Olu W. Onemola

Head of New Media to the President of the Senate