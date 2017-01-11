The police in Lagos have arrested Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters.

Dolapo Badmus, the police spokesperson in the state, said Mr. Sowore was sent to Panti based on a petition against him.

Mr. Badmus said the petition was filed by Mr. Fatodu and it involved criminal defamation, blackmail and threat to life.

“The commissioner received the petition yesterday and he immediately referred it to Panti for further investigation,” Ms. Badmus said. “That is why he was driven there for further investigation in his case.”

Ms. Badmus could not immediately say if or when Mr. Sowore would be arraigned before a court.

“The matter is still under investigation,” she said.