The Pursuit Of Green Economy For The Niger Delta And Emerging Opportunities For Ex-Agitators

Niger Delta region, home to about thirty million people and popularly

acknowledged for its rich oil reserves that fetches over 70 per cent

of Nigeria’s export earnings, is also a rich producer of plantain.

Aside plantain being a widespread staple food, it is a unique delicacy

that can be prepared by frying, roasting or boiling. For commercial

purpose, it can be processed as plantain chips or into flour which has

become a preferred substitute for wheat flour given its high quality

nutritional content.

Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) statistics show that Nigeria

is a major plantain-growing nation with more than half of its

estimated annual production capacity of 2.74 million tonnes coming

from the Niger Delta alone. Of the sixteen states classified as

plantain producers, nine are in the Niger Delta. These are Edo, Ondo,

Delta, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Bayelsa and Abia states.

Coincidentally, they are in the oil-producing region of Nigeria.

Given that plantain grows in abundance all-year round in the Niger

Delta, the expectation is that it would constitute a high income

generating source for farmers and those engaged in its post-harvest

production. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. That the Niger

Delta plantain potential has remained untapped for decades is an ugly

statement of fact that is overdue for remedy. This sad story of

unexploited wealth becomes very uncomfortable to digest especially

when it is tied to a people that have for decades sought fresh

narratives beyond reliance on federally-controlled statutory

allocations from oil earnings and have expressed resentment over

environmental degradation from oil exploration activities.

The huge percentage of plantain lost to post-harvest inadequacies is

regrettable. However, with the recent focus of the Federal Government

on green economy for the region through its overhauled Niger Delta

Disarmament, Demobilization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DDR)

programme, a new dawn seems to have arrived. Specifically, with a

fresh economic vision of capturing ex-militants into agro-related

initiatives, it is obvious that the present leadership of the DDR

programme is offering an optimistic future and narrative that not only

gives a sense of real economic hope but demonstrates increased genuine

interest of the Federal government in the Niger Delta.

No doubt, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta,

Brigadier-General Boroh (rtd) has embraced the economic change agenda

of the federal government, especially in running a series of new

empowerment programmes focused on harnessing the potentials of Niger

Delta ex-agitators. What stands out is the newly-introduced tarter

pack plantain chip (a.k.a ‘kpekere’ or ‘hunger quencher’) production

scheme which it grants Ex Agitators with special equipments like

industrial plantain slicing machines, gas-powered commercial deep

fryers and sealers. Even though, it is difficult to apply a sweeping

narrative to all DDR agro projects, but there is sufficient evidence

to affirm that most of the agriculture projects are successful

especially the plantain chip production, a highly profitable venture.

The desire of the Office of the Special Adviser to the Presidency on

Amnesty to use ex-agitators for industrial production of plantain

chips to create value-added plantain products and income-generating

opportunities is a welcome development. Aside this DDR plantain chip

production initiative having the capacity to reduce both redundancy

and unemployment in the Niger Delta, it comes with huge economic

prospects for beneficiaries of the programme. Presently, the economic

transformation of ex-agitators involved in plantain chip production

seems to have just begun as the market is enormous. The Boroh-led DDR

programme envisages that these products will eventually be exported

across West Africa.

For now, the anticipated economic growth from the initiative may not

be very noticeable because of the limited scope of the scheme.

However, emerging signals indicate it is a good partners’ approach by

the President Buhari-led federal government as it is encouraging

entrepreneurship through small business support for ex-agitators.

Certainly, such a quick impact money-earning project will advance

peace and security in a region massively rocked by waves of

restiveness powered by idle youths before the introduction of Amnesty

aspect of the DDR in 2009.

On plantain chip production by Ex Agitators, the realistic forecast

should be that with better equipped new entrepreneurs, the Niger Delta

can become the biggest exporter of value-added and finished plantain

products in Africa. Indeed, if the plantain abundance in the region is

fully exploited and well managed, this hitherto hidden treasure may be

a major source of wealth that could catapult the region’s fortune as

the estimated annual economic gain for Niger Delta runs into hundreds

of millions of dollars. However, whether or not the initiative can

become Niger Delta’s new engine of economic growth will largely depend

on next steps taken.

At the moment, all the economic variables of some Niger Delta

ex-agitators becoming exporters are clear. The likelihood of the

initiative thrusting the region to the top of trade in value-added

plantain products rather than just suppliers of unprocessed raw

materials is very high. With such an initiative in place, the economy

of the Niger Delta will be driven mostly by agricultural production.

This will make the federal government’s dream of a Niger Delta green

economy accomplishable. Also, it would have positive multiplier effect

on employment of youths in the region and reverse the culture of

reliance on government handouts.

While the big infrastructure projects that drive overall economic

growth are being carried out by other intervention organisations like

the NDDC and the Ministry of Niger Delta, it is vital to recognize

resentments expressed in Niger Delta that the benefits from such do

not trickle down immediately to the masses nor offer direct monetary

enhancement. The engagement of these agencies in plantain chips

production will also assist in offering instant gains for the Niger

Delta people and help dismiss the many misconceptions about the

present administration’s good intents. Realistically, if this

particular DDR programme can be replicated by other government

agencies and interest groups involved in developing the region, then

that might mean that a viable blueprint for the Niger Delta green

economy would have been discovered.

This unique initiative under President Buhari’s administration towards

harnessing the untapped potentials of the Niger Delta region’s

plantain resources is commendable as it has already indicated positive

results as being capable of introducing distinct gross financial gains

and freedom from poverty for some ex-agitators. However, the

leadership of the DDR programme should recognize that the work ahead

is much as only a minute population of the poor has been covered. As

such, the need to dedicate more resources to broaden the scope of this

winning initiative to accommodate more persons cannot be

overemphasised. It is really unfortunate that women are almost

completely excluded from the Niger Delta Developmental Action Plan but

this idea of granting starter packs for commercial plantain production

chip offers the leadership of the DDR programme an opportunity to

redress the disturbing gender imbalance in its empowerment schemes,

given that women are globally recognized as the veritable peace and

home-builders especially in such a post conflict region.

–

Telema Wilson, Ph.D

Co-ordinator, Activists for Niger Delta Advancement & Positive

Engagement. (ANDAPE)

Writes from Port Harcourt.